Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 198,600 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

HSIC stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

