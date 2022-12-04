Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Lessened by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $10,528,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

