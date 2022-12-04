Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,255,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Profile

