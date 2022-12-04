Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $34.02 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 764,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $4,344,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 157,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,923,592 shares of company stock worth $168,759,281. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

