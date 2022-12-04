BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $327,490,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 741,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,517,000 after purchasing an additional 321,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $346.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.15.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

