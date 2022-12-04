Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 211.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,728,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,823 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $183.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

