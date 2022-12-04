Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.19 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of PNM Resources worth $35,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in PNM Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 109,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

