Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,890 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.53% of Perficient worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 376.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient Price Performance

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.43 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.