Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 75.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $122.12. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

