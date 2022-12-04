Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

