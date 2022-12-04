Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cfra raised their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

