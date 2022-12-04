573,220 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 573,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.19% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 494.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.51.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.