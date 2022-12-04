Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,466 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

