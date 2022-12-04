Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.53% of Atkore worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 266,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 20.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

