Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,606 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.33% of Agree Realty worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 313,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 26.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.70 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

