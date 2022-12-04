Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 36,250 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of DOV opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

