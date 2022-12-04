Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Medical Properties Trust worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE MPW opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.