Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of Royal Gold worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

