Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Raised by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

