Natixis Invests $2.25 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after buying an additional 302,856 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

