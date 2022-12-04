Northern Trust Corp Has $93.45 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $93,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.