HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $94,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $303.96 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $797.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.61 and a 200-day moving average of $308.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.57.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

