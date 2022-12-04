Natixis Invests $2.43 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $65,066,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 186,228 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 2.0 %

NVAX stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.