Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of Arrow Electronics worth $99,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $106.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

