Northern Trust Corp Has $99.40 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $99,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.9 %

MKTX stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

