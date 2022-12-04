BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 65,266 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 351,189 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,984,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

EGO stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

