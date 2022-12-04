Dollar General Co. (DG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Dollar General by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 67,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

