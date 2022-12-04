Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 20,900 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after buying an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,906,000 after acquiring an additional 965,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.27 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.