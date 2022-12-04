American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

