Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

Get Rating

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

