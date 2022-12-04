Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seagen were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Seagen by 223.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Seagen by 19.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

