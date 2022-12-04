Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,040 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $116.54 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

