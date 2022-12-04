Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $232,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $334.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.18 and its 200 day moving average is $318.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

