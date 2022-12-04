Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $159.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

