Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,981 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Etsy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $250.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

