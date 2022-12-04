Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 133.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Markel by 36.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,343.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,243.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Markel

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.