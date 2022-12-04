Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Target Price at $331.75

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.67) to GBX 397 ($4.75) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

