Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT at $52.88

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

