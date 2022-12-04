ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.93.
Several research firms have weighed in on AGESY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($55.15) to €49.50 ($51.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.14) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
AGESY stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.
