Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $44.60

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after buying an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

