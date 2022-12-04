Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Down 1.6 %

PI opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $56,903.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,380,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,746 shares of company stock worth $58,447,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.