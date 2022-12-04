Comparing HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 17.21% 5.78% 0.70% HBT Financial 31.86% 14.68% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Primis Financial and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given HBT Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Primis Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primis Financial and HBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.45 $31.25 million $0.90 13.72 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.57 $56.27 million $1.97 10.45

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Primis Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About HBT Financial

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.