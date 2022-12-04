Financial Survey: Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) versus Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extreme Networks and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $1.11 billion 2.38 $44.27 million $0.33 61.00 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Extreme Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

This table compares Extreme Networks and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks 3.87% 69.86% 6.20% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Extreme Networks and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Over 50,000 customers globally trust their end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

