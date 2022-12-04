Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $99.88

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

