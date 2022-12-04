Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $57.67

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NWE opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after buying an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,601,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.