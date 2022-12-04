Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$16.80

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL opened at C$15.39 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.63.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.