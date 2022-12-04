Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $64.50

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Nevro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nevro by 26.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 611,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nevro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Nevro by 10.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NVRO opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.