Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 42.97. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.