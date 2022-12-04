Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDBY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.72) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

