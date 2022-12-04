Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $1,233,474.06 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $61.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
