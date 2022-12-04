Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $1,233,474.06 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.